‘No forgiveness for spineless cowards’

Filled with an avalanche of emotions of rage, regret, anger and grief, Lester Bernard said yesterday that he has not forgiven the “spineless cowardly animals” who killed his mother Sylvestine and sister Kathy Ann.

Their bodies, which bore chop wounds, were found in their Gonzales Trace, Siparia home on Carnival Monday night.

Police believe the women were killed during a robbery.

Bernard who delivered the eulogy at the double funeral held at the La Divina Pastora RC church in High Street, Siparia, broke down in tears when the bodies were wheeled into the church in sealed caskets.

Describing his mother as a selfless, forgiving woman who assisted the poor, Bernard said forgiveness was part of her nature.

“I know she always saw the good in people and she would probably have said forgive them. God will deal with them but I have not reached that stage of enlightenment,” Bernard said.

He then turned towards Vicar Fr Martin Sirju and added apologetically, “Forgive me father but I just cannot forgive them now.”

Saying people were drawn towards his mother because of her kind and loving ways, Bernard said there were many men and women of Siparia who would not be where they were today, if it weren’t for his mother’s kindness.

He urged the congregation to emulate his mother and sister by continuing to show love to humanity.

Describing his family as having great resolve in the face of tragedy, Bernard said, “We are hurting but we need to carry on. We have to rebuild our home. This has made us stronger and we have grown closer.”

He also said that Kathy Ann moved to Trinidad eight years ago, giving up her career, her family and her life to care for her mother. Even though Kathy Ann had two master’s degrees and was a director at a university, she came to Trinidad indefinitely to be with her mother, Bernard said.

Sirju, who delivered the homily prayed for the police to find the killers. Saying the circumstances surrounding the death had filled him with outrage, Sirju said it was not uncommon for criminals to remain on the run without ever being charged. He said, however, that one must show mercy despite the circumstances and not add to the violence existing in the society.

Bernard’s sisters, Wendy Ann and Cheryl Ann, who both live abroad wept silently during the funeral. Following the service, the bodies were taken to the Siparia cemetery for burial.

Mourners sang Josh Groban’s You Raise Me Up, while flowers and dirt were placed on top of the caskets.

Among those paying their respects were President Anthony Carmona and Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh.