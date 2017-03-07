Duke queries PM’s backpay claim

Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke yesterday questioned the $2.5 billion in outstanding arrears Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley promised to pay public servants by March 31.

Duke said the total sum Government owed PSA workers was closer to $500 million, as he queried where the additional $2 billion mentioned by the PM had come from, since the figures were not adding up.

His comments came one day after Rowley gave a commitment that by month’s end approximately $2.5 billion will be available to settle outstanding arrears to public servants.

Rowley said the Finance Ministry had been able to arrange a source of funds through borrowing to pay out the outstanding balance.

After March 31, however, Rowley stressed it will depend on the ability of the various departments to make the payments. But Duke described this as an “escape clause” to stall payments.

Addressing a small group of PSA workers at the Twin Towers, Port-of-Spain, where he hand-delivered a letter dated March 7 to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Duke said it was incumbent on the PSA to ensure specific groups of workers, including the five regional health authorities, are included in the back pay for the period 2011 to 2013.

The RHA workers, Duke said, are owed 50 per cent outstanding arrears, while employees at the Agricultural Development Bank, Public Transport Service Corporation, T&T Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) and the Betting Levy Board (BLB) have not been paid any outstanding arrears to date. He said the T&T Bureau of Standards and T&T Blind Welfare Association were also owed 100 per cent of their allowances, which was totally unacceptable.

As the largest union in T&T representing workers, Duke said he was giving the PM the benefit of the doubt that he spoke broadly and openly, even though he was not specific.

“This is a Prime Minister who is big on folly. We cannot play politics with politicians who are living at the expense of taxpayers’ dollars. One thing we will not do is bite off our noses and spoil our faces for anybody.”

Asked if the money is not paid by March 31 what action the PSA would take, Duke said “there is no if in this. The money must be paid.”

In addition to the outstanding arrears, Duke said public officers have been battling with receiving unduly late reimbursement from the mandatory health plan.

“In our last meeting you agreed to take a note to Cabinet to liquidate the health plan deficit of $21 million. The PSA requests an update on that effort, given the fact that our members have been incessantly complaining about the painfully slow reimbursement of bills for medical care,” Duke wrote in his letter to Imbert.

These workers, Duke said represent 15,000 of the country’s 80,000 public servants.

Duke also took issue with Government spending millions on a US lobbyist group and million dollar paintings, while public servants continue to suffer for their just due.

“They are enriching their friends. If they say the UNC was the most corrupt government I don’t know...maybe, but they are the most lying government in the world.”

Duke said the PSA will hold another meeting with its members on March 16.