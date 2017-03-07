Full probe ordered

Education Minister Anthony Garcia has ordered a full investigation into the incident at the Ste Madeleine Secondary School, where students allegedly pelted plastic bottles filled with water, juice and soft drink at their teachers while the teachers were protesting on Monday.

The incident occurred while 14 of the school’s 48-member teaching staff and T&T Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) executive picketed the school calling for the removal of its principal. Approximately 100 students held a simultaneous ‘anti-protest’ near the school’s front gate, where they shouted expletives at the teachers and pelted them with the bottles.

Garcia visited the school yesterday and after meeting with both the principal and staff, he told the media an investigation had already started. Chief education officer Harrilal Seecharan said the issues at the school were with administration, middle management, including deans and heads of department, and were structural issues

“We came to the school in response to what we happened yesterday and that is, the behaviour of the students and the protest which was joined by teachers of this school,” Garcia said.

“First of all we met with the principal and the vice principal and the principal gave us from her perspective an account of what happened, then when we met with the staff and at that meeting many of the teachers took the opportunity to explain to us some of the challenges they as a staff are experiencing at this school. We have given the assurance that the problems and the challenges that are now being experienced will be addressed expeditiously.”

He said the ministry’s legal department in the investigation to look into “whether the actions of teachers who took part in the protest action - the teachers who belong to this school- ...whether in fact that action was calculated to bring the school into disrepute.”

Garcia said no right or wrong could be ascribed to any one person in the situation.

“We need to have a thorough investigation, apart from our visit and discussions, because whatever happens we must bear in our minds that our major task is to ensure that our students receive an education that is of high quality and we are not going to compromise on that,” he said.

Asked if the ministry had been told who gave permission to the students to use school drums in their protest, Garcia said, “That is one of our concerns and the principal, the heads of departments and the deans will give us an account of where the drums were taken. We were told that there was some practice for a musical engagement, we are not sure because in a situation like this we would get conflicting arguments.”

He said the investigation will be carried out by a school supervisor III, who is to present a report by week’s end.

There was a marked police presence on the school compound during yesterday’s meeting and Garcia said he requested the officers. But he said the officers would not be a fixture at the school, as “that is not the way we want to have our school’s children.”

Asked about conditions at two other schools in San Fernando, the San Fernando Girls’ Government and the Vistabella Presbyterian school, Garcia said he was there to deal with the problem at the school and not prepared to discuss matters at other schools.

Both Garcia and Junior Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, addressed students during the visit, with Francis admonishing them not to take their free education for granted.