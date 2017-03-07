US lobbyist in T&T for talks with Rowley

Arthur Collins, the man who heads the lobbyist firm The Group DC LLC, which has been retained by the Trinidad and Tobago Government to lobby its cause in Washington, is in the country for meetings with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and other key Government officials.

The T&T Guardian called Collins’ office in Washington yesterday and was told, “Oh, actually Mr Collins is in Trinidad for the next few days.” However, his office refused to divulge details of his itinerary while here.

Rowley confirmed in Parliament on Monday that Government had retained the firm’s services, but gave no details on why it thought necessary to hire a lobbyist at this time.

However, he said the firm was hired after “certain behaviours” of the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration “put Trinidad and Tobago in a very bad situation with our largest trading partner,” the United States. Rowley did not say what those behaviours were.

Contacted yesterday, former foreign affairs minister in the Peoples Partnership government, Winston Dookeran, said, “I am not aware of any issue that dampened relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.”

While the PP never had cause to retain a lobbyist, it is not the first time the country has gone that route. In 2004, the then Patrick Manning government retained the services of Ainsley Gill and associates to lobby on this country’s behalf on trade issues.

Dookeran said he was not aware of “what this country is pursuing”, but said the cost of the contract should be related to “the benefit, we need to know the mandate, what is the benefit and what is the procedure.”

The two-year contract signed by Collins and Suzette Taylor Lee-Chee, acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance on October 31, 2016, is valued at US$1.2 million per year, with equal quarterly payments of US$300,000. The first payment was to have been made three days after the agreement was signed.

Collins is the managing partner of the firm and has over 25 years of experience as an advisor on corporate and political strategy and public policy. He was a senior political strategist for the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign.