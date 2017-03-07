The value of US lobbyists

Head of the Political Sciences Department at UWI Dr Bishnu Ragoonath believes that having a lobbyist in the United States “worked for Trinidad and Tobago, after all the President called the Prime Minister,” he said.

The lobbyist, The Group DC (LLC), was said to have been retained in October 2016 for a two-year period at a cost of US$2.4 million.

Among its deliverables is to raise this country’s profile in Congress, establish relationships with the relevant members of Congress and track and advocate on behalf of the government’s legislative priorities.

It also commits to raising the visibility of this country establishing T&T as a steady and consistent presence in Washington and engaging the legislative and executive branches of the US government on a regular and frequent basis.

The country’s trade profile, advocate for policies that grow and diversify the T&T economy, identifying potential private sector partners for investment and seek public-private partnerships.

Ragoonath said he believes that the call from the US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Keith Rowley “was part and parcel of the lobby group.”

In the US, he said, lobbyists “are the order of the day, it is the norm in their society and if Trinidad and Tobago feels the need to have the eyes and ears of the US open to them and it believes that the lobbyist is the most effective way to do it, then there is nothing wrong if we can afford it.”

But economist Valmiki Arjoon questioned whether the country was getting value for money.

“What is really the benefit of that exercise?” he asked.

Arjoon said “a substantial amount of money was spent on lobbying and we need to ask ourselves what will be the tangible returns out of that. That is the big question,” he said.

Arjoon wondered whether in that “very expensive phone call” did the two leaders discuss the strengthening of trade relations and trade ties between T&T and the United States, did they discuss the FATCA legislation and bilateral arrangements, can we have access to US resources to use in the manufacturing sector at a discounted rate for example? Did they discuss the possibility of other US based energy companies taking a greater role in our energy sector. As it is, he said, Exxon Mobil is investing heavily in Guyana.”

If these issues and the possibility of US direct foreign investment in T&T were not discussed, he said, “then one can deem it to be a wasted opportunity.”

But Dr Ragoonath said it may well be that the lobbyist is working to “win direct foreign investment” for the country.

He said the “Rowley government may believe they needed to use the lobbyist to make sure that they got their message across and that T&T is kept in the sights of who they feel it important to be kept in sight of.”

Asked about the success of lobbyists, Ragoonath said, “because governments don’t really tell us all that we need to know, there is no way to gauge the success of lobbyists.”

UNDER MANNING REGIME

In 2004, the then Patrick Manning government awarded a US$1.2 million contract to a Washington based firm to lobby the George Bush administration on this country’s behalf.

The tender officially awarded by the Central Tenders Board, was won by Ainsley Gill and Associates, after the firm beat out one other lobbying group for the contract.

The objective back then for the Manning government was for this country to get duty free access to the US market for goods pre-packaged in Trinidad and Tobago.

Gill was a Trinidadian and served as the Secretary of the Trinidad and Tobago Association in Washington DC. Gill said he met Manning at a cocktail party at Howard University in December 2003 during Manning’s trip to Washington DC.

He said “If Trinidad and Tobago wants something done in Washington DC and we cannot do it then nobody can,” but there was no disclosure on the scope of work to be done by Gill because of the issue of confidentiality.