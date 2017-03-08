Boy, 8, claims bully attack at school

A school bully attacked an eight-year-old boy at a school in Central Trinidad on Tuesday, breaking his arm and causing injuries to his head.

The Standard Two pupil of a denominational school, told police it was not the first time that he was attacked by the same pupil who often beats up students if they don't hand over their snacks.

In an interview yesterday, the boy's father said he will take legal action against the school authorities and the Education Ministry if nothing is done to alleviate the incidents of bullying at the school.

Recaling the incident, he said his son was playing during the lunch break on Tuesday when the bully began beating him up. The bully, who was supposed to be on lunch time supervision, slammed the eight-year-old to the ground. A senior school official later contacted Hosein sayingthe boy was attacked and had an injury to his arm.

"When I saw my son he was crying in pain and his elbow was swollen," the father said. He later took the child to the Freeport Health Centre where he got a referral to go to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment. The father said an Xray showed that his son's hand was broken.

He said over the past year, the bully has been beating up younger pupils. Saying his two sons had been victims of bullying in the past, the father said he reported the matter several times to school officials.

"Whenever there is an incident of bullying, the principal takes the victim in his office and gives them water and snacks but nothing is done to the bully except to warn him. He is never given any counselling to deal with his issues and this is unacceptable," the father said.

Saying he was doubtful that a report was ever made to the Ministry of Education, he said Tuesday's attack must be investigated.

" I am calling on the Ministry to launch a full investigation into this matter. I have filed a report

at the police station. I also want (name called) to get the necessary treatment

he needs to deal with his issues."

He also called on the Ministry to hire specialized trained staff at the school.

"My son is very traumatized and he is afraid to go back to school. He is losing valuable school time because of his injury. I have not spoken to the parents of the bully but it is time that the school stop this nonsence and deal with this matter at once," Hosein added.

He said his son has difficulty putting on his clothes and has pain in his head and arm.

Contacted yesterday, a senior school official said the bully was put on suspension yesterday. He said the child was referred to Student Support Services since 2015.

"He was seeing the behavioural specialist since 2015 and on the day of the incident he was on lunchtime supervision. I took him outside and as I turned my back, he started to play police and thief with the other students and then he slammed down the boy," the official said.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia who has a zero tolerance approach to bullying could not be reached for comment.