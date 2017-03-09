Claims must be taken more seriously—NPTA

Claims of children being bullied must be taken seriously and not simply dismissed, as in some instances this can have serious repercussions for the Education Ministry.

This was the warning from National Parent Teacher Association president Zena Ramatali yesterday.

Addressing the issue following the launch of the Ministry of National Security’s Citizen Security and UTT’s safety conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port-of-Spain, Ramatali said, “The time will come when the ministry will be held accountable because principals and supervisors are not really doing what they are supposed to do.

“Too many times the principals and teachers ignore complaints. They do not act on it and they look at it as trivial. I don’t think it is fair for any parent to send their child to school “whole” and that child ends up with an injury that is life threatening.”

Her comments came in the wake of the latest bullying allegation made by the parent of a boy attending a Carapichaima school.

“There is something called duty of care and this is not only when the children are in the classroom...once they are on that school compound, duty of care comes into play.

“And if teachers or principals are not expressing that duty of care, then somebody must be held accountable,” Ramatali said.

Calling for a thorough investigation into the matter, she added, “Let the chips fall where they may.”

Ramatali said there must not only be a clear policy on bullying in all schools, but also a peace programme.

“We need conflict resolution, we need anger management and we need proper supervision of all our students,” she said.

“If students are left unsupervised for long periods of time, obviously the Devil will find work for idle hands.”

She also urged that all stakeholders, including parents and administrators, come together to chart a proper course going forward, adding that parents should be more involved in the lives of their children.

“Teachers also must teach students how they should play with each other,” Ramatali said.

She said parents must also ensure children do not engage in violent games at home, including watching them on television.

On the association’s involvement in the security programme launched yesterday, she said the NPTA conducts ongoing work in troubled communities so as to provide a strong educational foundation to pupils who need help the most.

She said some of the challenges included the fact that children ranging in ages from eight to 17 were unable to read simple sentences or do basic Maths and English questions.

She said some of the children often acted out real life events of what had occurred in their communities, including fighting and shootings.

“But we have professional people who would sit with them and counsel them when this happens,” Ramatali added.

$185m spent on CSP

Some $185 million has been pumped into the Citizen Security Programme for the past nine years.

“This is an average of less than $21 million per year,” CSP director Gregory Sloane-Seale said in defence of the sum spent yesterday.

Sloane-Seale said citizens got value for money for the investment, as the murder rate, especially in troubled communities like Laventille, had been drastically reduced due to their efforts.

“We have managed, within the communities that we work in, to reduce homicides by 45 per cent within that nine-year period,” Sloane-Seale added.

He said at the crux of the programme was the transfer of skills and knowledge to residents in troubled communities, so they themselves could in turn reduce the risk factors. The programme is expected to end in April this year but Sloane-Seale said he believed it would be continued.