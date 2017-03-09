Please don’t suspend him

In a strange twist, Yousuf Hosein, whose eight-year-old son was injured by an alleged bully at a denominational school in Carapichaima, is now pleading for leniency for the alleged attacker.

After speaking with the school supervisor and principal yesterday, Hosein said he decided to forgive the child who broke his son’s arm. Hosein said he asked the principal to retract the suspension letter which was given to the accused on Wednesday.

Saying every child deserved a second chance, Hosein said suspension made no sense.

“What will he sit down home and do for seven days? He needs a place where he can get guidance and counselling. He needs therapy and he should not be deprived of his education. We have to give him support so he can realise what he did was wrong,” Hosein told the T&T Guardian.

Hosein said he planned to meet the boy’s parents on Monday, along with the principal and the school supervisor. But he also renewed his call for the Ministry of Education to provide specialised care for problem students. (See editorial on Page A22)

A senior school official, who admitted to referring the child for behavioural therapy since 2015, agreed that every student deserved a second chance. He added that the child was on lunchtime supervision on Tuesday and just as he turned his back, the boy went out and started to play police and thief with Hosein’s son, fracturing his arm.

Meanwhile, two other students who were injured by bullies at the Mayaro Government Primary School and the San Fernando West Secondary School on February 9 and 19 respectively, have not returned to classes, but their parents are pursuing legal action.

Navin Madoo, whose nephew suffered amnesia after being knocked unconscious by another student on February 19, said yesterday the family is seeking a transfer out of the San Fernando West Secondary School.

Following the incident, Madoo said the ministry offered to pay medical bills but the family has not yet received any report on the investigation. He lamented that while his nephew was languishing at home struggling to cope with memory loss, the bully had returned to classes after a seven-day suspension.

Attorney Douglas Bayley, who is representing the family, said the principals of the three schools can be held liable. Under Section 27 of the Education Act, it is the responsibility of the principal to ensure the safety of pupils, Bayley added. In terms of prosecution of criminal offences such as assault, Bayley said the DPP is responsible.

“However, in terms of the civil negligence claims, other than the common law duty of care, specifically, Section 27 of the Education Act provides that the principal is responsible,” he added.

On the incident involving the student of Mayaro Government, Bayley said a letter was sent requesting details of the investigation under the Freedom of Information Act. He called on the ministry to make their investigation public, adding that in all three cases, reports of bullying were lodged by the parents of the injured pupils prior to the day of the incidents.

Bayley also said a report was made to the Child Protection Unit, the Professional Standards Bureau and acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, asking for an investigation into the conduct of the police, who refused to take a report after the nine-year-old student was injured.