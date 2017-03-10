Agri Minister’s J’Ouvert portrayal on President causes concerns

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat’s J’Ouvert morning portrayal has landed him in some hot waters.

The portrayal showing the Senator with a cardboard sign around his neck, which read “come taste de Presidential wine,” has raised concerns about an apparent bias and a conflict of interest.

This is because Rambharat sits on the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) of Parliament which is looking into the expenditure at the Office of the President’s House, including the importation of sparkling wine bearing the Presidential seal.

A letter writer to the newspaper, identified as Dr Robert Williams, has called for Rambharat to recuse himself from this committee as a result of his depiction on Carnival Monday.

Williams said while he has no problem with the ole mas and picong, “When a minister who sits on a committee enquiring into the financial expenditure of the Office of the President, of which the purchase of wine has been made an issue, displays such a sign, the echoes of bias will resonate and also the conflict of interest.”

Calls and messages made and sent to the minister, who is in Tobago on a retreat with the rest of the Cabinet, were not answered or responded to.

The photograph has been posted on social media and reports indicate that other members who sit on the same committee with Rambharat, share similar concerns and have taken a decision to raise the matter internally.

The other members of the committee, chaired by House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, includes Government Ministers Maxie Cuffie, Ayana Webster-Roy, La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre and PNM Senator Daniel Dookie, UNC’s MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, Senator Wade Mark and Independent Senator Dr Dhanayshar Mahabir.

Bodoe, who has seen both the letter and the photograph, said he can offer no comment on the basis of being a member of the parliamentary oversight committee enquiring into this matter.

However, Rambharat’s PNM colleague Olivierre said she did not see any conflict arising from his J’Ouvert ole mas presentation.

“As citizens we are all entitled to participate in our national culture, and J’Ouvert portrayals are an expression of who we are. It does not mean anything, one way or the other,” Olivierre said.