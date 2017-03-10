Angry employees ready to fight

Employees of the Tourism Development Authority (TDC) yesterday expressed shock, hurt, anger and disgust at the announcement by Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe of plans to shut down the agency.

Even the man who only last week met employees and introduced himself as the interim CEO, Cliff Hamilton, admitted to being “surprised” by the announcement.

Last Wednesday, Hamilton met with staff to discuss plans for the TDC. At that time he told employees restructuring was on the cards and when asked about employees’ contracts which needed renewing said that would be sorted out in three months.

However, yesterday at a meeting with employees after the shock announcement, Hamilton said he had been given two to three months to wrap up the TDC’s operations.

He admitted he was surprised by the minister’s announcement and said he had no idea when he was appointed that he would have to “wrap up the TDC.”

Workers who attended the meeting said they were told some staff will be absorbed but an assessment will have to be done. It was suggested that managers do the assessment but a proposal was put for it to be done by an independent person since some managers might have personal issues with staff.

As part of the process of assessment, staff were asked to submit a list of their duties.

Workers were told discussion on dissolution of the TDC had been taking place for some time and the Ministry of Rural Development was involved as staff employed at Maracas, Manzanilla, Valencia and La Brea will be absorbed by regional corporations.

But there was little said to comfort the workers who describes Cudjoe as “a little girl playing with big people’s lives.”

“She is the worst minister ever,” said Allison Phillips, representative for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the TDC.

“She making Gerald Hadeed look good and we thought Hadeed was bad.”

Yesterday morning as workers gathered to discuss the situation, Phillips recalled that last December she was at a meeting with Cudjoe and Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

“That woman (Cudjoe) watch me in my face and said nobody going home. The Labour Minister also told us that nobody going home, so why this?” she asked.

Phillips said while the minister said workers could re-apply for their jobs, they are not optimistic.

“Seventy per cent of the staff here are members of the CWU. We know they will not take us back but we will not give up without a fight. We not going down without a fight,” she said.

Some of the workers have been employed with the TDC since its inception in 2005 and others date back to Tidco, the agency that preceded the TDC.

Workers were emotional as they reflected on the situation and the effect on their lives.

One female employee said she became the sole bread winner for her family after her father was laid off from Arcelor Mittal almost to the day last year. Another employee has twin daughters studying medicine at university and his son recently wrote CXC.

One employee recently took a bank loan to buy a car.

Phillips was in tears and shaking with anger as she described TDC staff as family.

“These are my brothers and sisters, my friends. The decision hit us like a tonne of bricks,” she said.

“They say they serious about promoting and marketing Trinidad and Tobago but we got two per cent of the allocation in the 2017 budget.”

Cudjoe said the plan is to have two separate entities, one for Trinidad and the other for Tobago to do the necessary marketing and promotions of the islands.

“This is one country why is that necessary?” Phillips asked.

“As it is now Tobago has its own budget and brand it was always that way before the TDC that is not something new. That going on a long time. The TDC focuses on Trinidad and Tobago.”

Since its inception the TDC has had eleven CEOs, eight chairpersons and seven ministers.

“Clearly the problem here is not the 120 employees, it is the leadership. TDC has staff who are working, intelligent, knowledgeable and qualified. When they bring new people they will have to start all over,” Phillips said.