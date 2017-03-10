Bullied boy goes back to school

With a heavy heart and after much cajoling by his parents, the eight-year-old boy who was allegedly injured by a bully at a Carapichaima primary school on Tuesday, returned to classes yesterday.

His father Yousuf Hosein said the boy was teary-eyed and reluctant to go back to school, but after listening to them, he agreed to return.

Even though his child’s arm was still in a cast, Hosein kissed his son goodbye and assured him his teachers, principal and his parents would protect him. Hosein said he had to give his child the assurances because he did not want him to lose out on having a good education.

“I also do not think the boy who injured my son should lose out on his education. What he needs is support and I am prepared to work with the school to give him that support,” Hosein said.

He added that he was looking forward to meeting the boy’s parents and school officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, yesterday commended Hosein for forgiving the alleged attacker and pleading for leniency on his behalf.

In an interview, Francis said, “Mr Hosein is certainly setting a good example for his son. It is laudable that he can feel empathy not only for his own son but for someone else’s child too. It shows that corrective action does not always have to be punitive. We can all take a collaborative approach in helping this child.”

Asked whether Hosein’s request to revoke the child’s suspension will be considered, Francis said this was up to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia.

“There are reasons for suspending a child, and it is the Minister who will look at the report and decide, but we have to be appreciative of Mr Hosein’s stance in wanting the best for both children,” Francis added.

Asked whether he was in support of suspending pupils rather than engaging them in corrective workshops during the suspension period, Francis said this was why learning enhancement centres were introduced. He said guidance counsellors worked with the pupils to ensure that the suspension is meaningful.

Told that the centres were severely understaffed and many student referrals went unheeded, Francis said the ministry was currently recruiting guidance counsellors and psychologists to work with the troubled students.

“We are in the process of boosting the resources of the Student Support Services,” Francis said.

He could not say how many more staff would be hired, but said there were already over 500 trained professionals on board.