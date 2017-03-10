Cop disappears

A female police constable attached to the Morvant Police Station has been reported missing by her family, and police believe there is something sinister in her sudden disappearance.

Friends of Nyasha “Ny Ny” Joseph yesterday described her as a fun loving young woman who would never switch her phone off, as she was described as “online Banton”. She is also not the type to “up and disappear without notifying anyone.”

The mother of a three-year-old daughter was last seen on Thursday and was said to be looking forward to her daughter’s fourth birthday on Monday. This and the fact that Joseph failed to attend court yesterday, have police believing someone is responsible for her disappearance.

Joseph lived with her boyfriend, Kenneth Brown, at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots.

Officers were bombarded with erroneous reports that the 22-year-old’s body was found in the Beetham Gardens yesterday, but which were quickly dispelled.

Officers said they received information that a man was seen transporting what appeared to be a body out of the area around 2 am yesterday, prompting the false reports that the officer had been killed. However, investigators told the T&T Guardian that after searching the home, nothing untoward was found to suggest there was a struggle or that a crime had been committed at the home.

Police yesterday took the 38-year-old father of seven into custody for routine questioning, along with his mother, after an extensive search of the family’s home and the boyfriend’s silver Nissan Tiida, which police later impounded.

However, relatives of Brown said the CD vendor was a lover who had many friends and any suggestion that he may be responsible for Joseph’s disappearance was untrue and uncharacteristic of him.

Police are also still searching for 22-year-old Cunupia resident Shannon Paul, who was reported missing on March 8 by her husband. Paul is of African descent, five feet, six inches tall, slim-built and light brown in complexion, with tattoos of the words “Naima”, “Danny” and “Makela” on the right side of her neck, left arm and right foot respectively and was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.

Also missing is 14-year-old Tasha Sansand, who left home on Monday morning to attend school and has not been heard from since. Sansand, a Second Form Malabar Secondary School student, was last seen leaving her Foster Road, Sangre Grande home around 6.15 am. She was reported missing at the Sangre Grande Police Station by her grandmother, Trina Vialva, on Wednesday. Tasha is of African descent, slim-built, dark brown in complexion, and was last seen wearing her school uniform - a white shirt, grey skirt with a white and grey tie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing women are asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.