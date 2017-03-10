Former steel workers struggling to survive

On March 11, 2016 ArcelorMittal shut the doors on its steel operations in T&T throwing 644 workers on the breadline.

Workers who lost their jobs say its been a struggle to survive.

Some workers have had to accept jobs as security officers earning the minimum wage per hour or sometimes less.

One of the former workers, Baliram Thaklal told the T&T Guardian “for me, huh, what can I tell you it has been terrible.”

Thaklal, 52, has a degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Supervisory Management Diploma, and was a senior employee of ArcelorMittal who dedicated more than two decades of his life to working at the company.

Like many others his world fell apart when “out of the blue it seemed the company announced it was closing down.”

The closure came on the heels of a judgment by the Industrial Court forcing the steel company to pay $24,000 for laying off the workers in December 2015 without proper consultation with the Steel Workers Union.

In the ruling, Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix criticised the multinational company for failing to discuss the layoffs with the Steel Workers’ Union before it was implemented.

Thomas-Felix said there was “not a scintilla of evidence to justify layoffs without proper consultation other than disdain for orderly negotiations and good industrial relations practices. Having the right to lay off does not mean it can be applied arbitrarily or unfairly,” she said.

Shortly after the court ruled in favour of the workers, ArcelorMittal announced it was closing up shop and told the union it had begun liquidation proceedings.

Thaklal told the T&T Guardian that since then “I got my pension money, but because I was owing the bank the money went to the bank.”

Thaklal said he has “two sons who just finished NESC, and a daughter at university, my wife is a teacher, we have loans and a mortgage to pay.” He has a piece of land which he said he intends to sell so that “I can pay off my mortgage.”

Like many others, he said, he sought help from the Ministry of Labour but tired going to the Ministry up to today, he said, there is nothing to show that they doing anything.

Another worker Kirk Sooknanan said “life has not been the same since.”

Sooknanan said it has “been very hard. I thought this government could have cushioned the effect, but they unable.” He said the Ministry of Labour organised a job fair for the workers who had been terminated “but in a recession who hiring people.”

Sooknanan is of the view that instead of organising job fairs, “the Ministry of Labour should consider some kind of training to make us entrepreneurs, help us to become more self-sufficient.”

He accused the Ministry of “just wanting to give the public the image that they have concern for the people who lost their jobs but you not getting any help.”

He lamented the kind of treatment meted out to the former workers, “many times they just hear ArcelorMittal and they want nothing to do with you.”

He gave 26 years of his life to the steel company and “after that length of time your body is not in a position where you can start over at an entry level.”

The company declared insolvency and so workers were not paid severance and because Sooknanan is not yet 50 he was not paid his pension. He feels that is unfair “right now the bank on my back, my house and land for sale because I owing the bank. We will have to downgrade,” he said.

He is also selling the two vehicles which he owns.

His concern is not just for himself but his young children.

His 18-year-old daughter is in Upper Six and he has a five-year-old child in school.

“My daughter wants to go to university and I have to ensure that I can send her. It does not make sense that I leave house and land and she cannot get an education,” he said.

As he pondered his future, he said, he would like to get into “business, something like hydroponics, but the finance is not there to support that. That is the kind of support government should provide opportunities for people to get into business. But they short-sighted,” he said.

Sooknanan said he does not keep in touch with his former colleagues at work “because it is depressing all of us in the same boat, people don’t understand, but it takes a mental toll and it is disturbing.”

He is a self-taught mechanic and gets by on the jobs he gets fixing vehicles, “but 95% of my customers were ArcelorMittal workers and that clientele has fallen off. Now I have to depend on friends and family.”

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus told the T&T Guardian the Ministry has organised training programmes along with NESC and the National Training Agency. The Employers’ Consultative Association also confirmed that it has been conducting training sessions on retrenchment and how to treat with retrenchment in these global economic times.