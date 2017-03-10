Garcia takes no-nonsense stand against bullying

The Ministry of Education is adopting a “no-nonsense approach to issues of violence, indiscipline and bullying” and school principals are being told to review existing plans to address these issues and where necessary, come up with a “comprehensive plan” to address the issues.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday told the T&T Guardian a circular was yesterday sent to all school principals, detailing what is expected of them as the ministry moves to address the issues.

While Garcia has put at least two recent cases of reported bullying down to “rough play,” he concedes that there are other factors which may lead to bullying and violence.

Noting problems some children may have at home, including being witness to violent behaviour or being the subject of such behaviour themselves, he said ,”We now want principals to pay attention to risk factors, that is students who may be at risk because of what is occurring in their homes.”

While some argue that children engage in rough play based on what they see on television, Garcia said some may also be responding to what happens in their homes and “may be at risk when they display aggressive behaviour.”

According to the circular, Garcia also wants school principals to “ensure that students are supervised at all times” and to outline “clear guidelines on standards of behaviour as to what is regarded as acceptable behaviour and what is not acceptable behaviour.”

Students, he said, will be monitored and in the case of primary schools, “where it is found that a student has engaged in unacceptable behaviour, that child will be referred to the Student Support Services Division where counselling and assistance will be forthcoming.” In the case of a secondary school, any student found engaging in unacceptable behaviour would “face suspension.” Garcia added that “suspension would be a last resort, but it is an option where students engage in unacceptable behaviour.” He said principals have also been told that the issue of “conflict management in schools must also be addressed.”

To this end, he said the ministry “is about to prepare a note to be taken to Cabinet to strengthen the Student Support Services Division. We want to employ behavioural psychologists at schools.” In addition, he said principals have been told that “school safety officers and security guards must be properly trained to deal with indiscipline and bullying.”

BULLYING CASES

Garcia has received a report on a bullying report at the Mayaro Government primary School on February 9, in which a Standard One suffered a broken arm in an incident with another student at the school. He has not revealed the findings or recommendations. Attorney Douglas Bayley has since sent a letter requesting details of the investigation. The student has not returned to school since the incident.

There was also an incident at the San Fernando West Secondary School on February 19, in which a student was knocked unconscious by another student. The child’s uncle Navin Madoo said they are seeking a transfer out of the school.

On Tuesday, a school bully also reportedly attacked an eight-year-old boy at a denominational school in Carapichaima, breaking his arm and causing injuries to his head. The boy’s father Yousef Hosein plans to meet with the parents of the boy who attacked his son on Monday, along with the principal and school supervisor.

Meanwhile, Garcia also said he is expecting a “comprehensive report on Monday’s protest at the St Madeleine Secondary School in which bottles were reportedly thrown” at teachers protesting outside the school compound.

Garcia visited the school on Tuesday and ordered an investigation into the incident.