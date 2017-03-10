Health system failed Randoo

The public health system failed Spiritual Baptist Archbishop Monica Randoo, who died after there was no one to do a scan at a medical institution she visited, says Sterling Belgrave, a leader in the Baptist community.

Addressing a large crowd at her funeral service in the Judah Spiritual Baptist Church at Waterhole, Cocorite, yesterday, Belgrave said if there was someone at the institution to do the scan, Randoo may have been alive today.

He said because she did not get the scan, the right medication could not have been administered to her.

Randoo, 80, who reportedly suffered from a stomach ailment, died last Sunday. She was a mother of nine children.

Belgrave told the crowd, which spilled outside the church and onto the roadway, it was time for Baptists to get their own doctors and nurses.

There was no open mourning for Randoo and the service, which included intermittent singing and drumming, was celebratory.

“I must walk this lonesome valley alone,” they sang.

A long wooden staff with a glass of water under it blocked the entrance to the church where Randoo’s casket lay. In attendance were former Culture minister, Joan Yuille-Williams, PNM Senator, Foster Commings, former UNC minister, Archbishop Barbara Burke and Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association.

Delivering the eulogy, Randoo’s son Barry said from the age of eight, his mother developed a strong love for the Lord and by 16, she was baptised into the Spiritual Baptist faith.

He said soon after baptism she wanted to “mourn” and, although her father wanted her to become a lawyer, her life’s mission from then was to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“For her, the Bible held every answer. She lived to sing the praises of God and that is what gave her strength.”

Barry said Randoo founded the Judah Spiritual Baptist Church in the hills of Cocorite overlooking the Gulf of Paria opposite her own house.

He said she was employed at the St Ann’s Mental Hospital and ministered to struggling souls there. She also had a burden for the poor and oppressed and worked to help them in whatever way she could.

Randoo also served as one-time advisor in a former culture ministry and was instrumental in starting the school feeding programme and was part of the group who lobbied for a holiday for Spiritual Baptists.

Shouter Baptist Day will be celebrated on March 30.

Barry said his mother who had to fight many battles from childhood and faced them all head on.

“Whenever she met difficulties, she would say, ‘I am a lion from the tribe of Judah’.”

At this, the musicians burst into drumming and the crowd began to chant, “I never get weary yet.”

Randoo was laid to rest at Western Cemetery, St James, after the service.