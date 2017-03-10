Man killed, 3 injured in shooting

A 22-year-old Chaguanas man was killed when he and three others were shot at John Street, Enterprise, yesterday afternoon.

According to police report, a white Nissan Tiida stopped along John Street where the four were liming and four gunmen came out and opened fire. The shooting took place around 4.20 pm, police said.

Terrance Patrick, of School Street, Enterprise, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Chaguanas Health Facility, while Daniel Tannis, the brother of a police officer attached to the Central Division, Christian Mohammed and Candace James were treated and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Mohammed was listed in a critical condition while the condition of the others were unknown up to press time.

Police said a motive for the shooting have not been ascertained.

The murder toll stood at 96 up to yesterday.