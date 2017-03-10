OWTU eyes backpay fight

A battle is brewing between the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union(OWTU), after the commission wrote to the union indicating that it “is unable to meet the 36 per cent backpay payment due in June 2017.”

The T&T Guardian obtained a copy of the letter, dated March 7, which was sent to OWTU vice president Peter Burke by Jacqueline Cheeseman, assistant general manager of Human Resources at T&TEC.

In the letter, Cheeseman told Burke that “regrettably, our current cash flow situation has made it extremely difficult to make the entire payment and we can only afford 18 per cent at this time. We will advise you as soon as possible of the earliest date the remaining 18 per cent can be paid.”

She thanked Burke “for your understanding.”

The letter was copied to T &TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook.

Contacted on the matter, Burke accused the commission of “trying to mislead us.” He said the negotiations for the period 2012 to 2014 were settled on November 4, 2016.

“The new salaries were to be paid from the end of November 2016 and the company agreed to pay us the backpay in three tranches: December 2016, June 2017 and December 2017.”

Burke said traditionally, once a settlement is arrived at backpay is paid in one lump sum, “but because we understood the commission’s financial condition we agreed to their proposal for the payment in three tranches. But this new position means that the commission was trying to mislead us.”

T&TEC has not had a rate increase for ten years, and Burke said they continue to “supply electricity to industrial customers at a subsidised rate. But there are also a lot of inefficiencies and the commission continues to outsource work which employees can do, so they are literally maintaining a parallel workforce outside.

“We cannot understand why they are committed to this practice.”

Burke warned that “neither the union nor the workers will take kindly to this proposal, we have been more than reasonable. Workers waited for years for settlement of that negotiation. The letter shows a lot of bad faith.”

He also accused the commission “of having no respect for workers or junior management.”

“The commission is intent on outsourcing at the sacrifice of everything else. This is something we need to deal with urgently,” he said.

Contacted for comment T&T GM Kelvin Ramsook told the Guardian, “We did signal to the union we will pay part of the backpay in June and as our cash flow improves we will continue to honour our commitment.”

However, he indicated that was all he was prepared to say on the matter at this time.

Updated financials from T&T were not available, but in its 2013 report laid in Parliament in 2015, the commission reported a loss of $612 million.

At that time, the commission’s debt to the National Gas Company (NGC) stood at $1.3 billion.