Although the Government’s proposed cyber crime and whistle-blower legislations may pose a threat to press freedom, award winning broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald is urging journalists that no one can suppress information for too long.

McDonald, who was born in San Fernando and went on to become one of Britain’s top newscasters, said while it was not his place to criticise any government and knows little about the legislations, he was almost to the point of saying “publish and be damned” when it came to information that was in the public interest.

Article 9 of the Cyber Crime Bill states that anyone who, without lawful excuse or justification obtains privileged computer data faces up to five years in prison.

Article 13 states that anyone who receives or is given access to privileged data from another person also faces up to five years in prison, whether or not he or she knows how the information was obtained.

While the clauses were intended to combat the illegal access of data, there is a debate that it can create self censorship for journalists and potential whistle-blowers.

Speaking to journalists at his alma mater, Naparima College, San Fernando yesterday, McDonald said given the technology in today’s world, it was easy to share information.

He said: “I’m not too sure that anybody can, for too long, prevent the free flow of information, especially in today’s world. I’m not too sure that it is possible and you know all governments throughout the ages tried. I was reading about the early American president who started complaining about the press. The people in Britain complained about the press. In parts of Europe in the 1930s, people tried to reign in the press and make sure some of the information had not got out. It eventually did. It’s like a cooker pressure when you try keeping the lid on something.

“The other point, of course, it is in the people’s interest, it’s in Government’s interest to have this information shared. People are very good at straining and deciding what is in their interest and what is not. My parents used to say and I think it is biblical: Where there is no information, the people perish. Information is key and I don’t know that you can try to suppress it,” McDonald said.

He said Trinidad has always had a strong tradition in journalism, which even the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams recognised when he would use his press conferences and radio broadcasts as lectures to the nation. He said the media’s role was the inform the populace so that they could make proper decisions.

Appreciating the work of journalists, he said it was much more difficult now, with news having to be churned out at a faster rate. He said journalists now had to gather information, assess it and make a judgement as to what they present to their audiences as breaking news.

“There is a rush to fill acres and acres of space for the news. I’m sure it is well done, but some issues take a little more time to be considered and I think I was lucky to have that time. I am not to sure how I would have fared in the more hectic pace of today’s world.”

McDonald told students that education was important in helping them to make proper decisions. He said the education that he got from Naparima College, the encouragement he received from the staff at that time and his parents’ vision propelled him to be one of the renowned journalists in Britain.

McDonald started his career at Radio Trinidad before taking up his role as producer at the BBC Radio in 1969. In 1973, he began working at Independent Television News where he spent most of his career.

He was awarded honorary degrees from Plymouth University and Liverpool John Moores University.

In 1992, he was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s honours list and received a knighthood in 1999 for his services to journalism.