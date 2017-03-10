St Madeleine pelting probe extended

A team from the Education Ministry charged with probing last Monday’s fracas at the Ste Madeleine Secondary School is yet to submit its findings to Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

The team, led by the Schools Supervisor III, was expected to hand over the report yesterday. However, following allegations by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers (TTUTA) that some pupils were coached into answering questions by senior school officials, the investigation was extended.

Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan yesterday confirmed there were several outstanding issues to be settled, so the report could not be completed as scheduled.

“We were expecting it by the end of today (yesterday) but now we are being told it will be completed by early next week,” Seecharan said.

Asked whether the investigation was centered on the removal of the principal, Seecharan said no.

“The recommendations may not be specific to removing the principal, but if anyone is found to be violating any regulations, then there is the possibility of disciplinary action,” Seecharan added.

He said after presenting all facets of what transpired on the day, the investigating team will outline recommendations on whether anyone should be held culpable. Saying the ministry is not taking any sides on the ongoing impasse, Seecharan reiterated that the investigation was being done without prejudice.

“It is the normal standard procedure to appoint an investigator, preferably a Schools Supervisor III, who will get the facts and based on the recommendations provided, we will send a report to the Teaching Service Commission,” he said.

Last Monday, students hurled bottles of juice, water and soft drink at teachers protesting outside the compound for the removal of their principal.