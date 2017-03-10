TDC to be dissolved

The Tourism Development Authority is being dissolved and will be replaced by two separate agencies one with oversight for Tobago and the other for Trinidad and for the first time there are plans to create a Regulatory Authority to manage and monitor standards for the tourism industry in this country.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe following the Cabinet meeting at the Magdalena Grand Resort in Tobago yesterday.

She recalled that the Prime Minister had announced in March last year that the TDC was being reviewed and it is in that light that the decision was made after reviewing the structure and management.

The dissolution will not be immediate, however, as the minister said the process will have to be done in accordance with law.

Cudjoe told the media that the Regulatory Authority is a new item in the Public Sector Investment Programme, “it is the first time,” she said, that the country was trying to set “mandatory standards” for the tourism industry.

“We are at the state where we are engaging countries that have functioning Regulatory Authorities, such as the Bahamas and Barbados, to assist us as we establish the new structure,” she said.

The minister said T&T “is the only destination that does not have a Regulatory Authority or basic standards that are mandatory.

“Right now the standards programme in Trinidad and Tobago is voluntary and if we ought to compete with the rest of the region we have to ensure that we meet the necessary standards and we could compete neck to neck and become more attractive like the rest of our competitors in the region. So I think the regulatory authority would go a long way.”

She added: “We have been in consultation and conversation with members from Caribbean destinations the Bahamas, Barbados and the Caribbean Tourism Organisation for assistance in doing the consultations to establish this new Regulatory Authority, so we look forward to these new structures and these new arrangements as we advance the development of tourism and focus more on Tobago tourism Development.”

She said the decision will not affect brand Trinidad and Tobago “that is what makes us stand out we have two for one,” but she said “there are specific markets that are interested in Tobago,” such as Europe and Scandanavia, and the Tobago market will focus more on those.

Once the TDC is dissolved she said the Tobago House of Assembly will have the “authority and autonomy” to treat with matters of tourism.

The announcement came at a time when hoteliers in Tobago have been expressing concern about the lack of marketing and declines in tourist arrivals on the island.

President of the Tobago Chamber, DemiJohn Cruickshank, told the T&T Guardian that they welcomed the minister’s announcement and are hoping that it will not “take too long to get everything up and running.”

He said Tobago had long “been clamouring for a tourism authority because we felt everything relating to tourism takes too long including approvals for projects and marketing of the island as a tourism destination.”

Cruickshank noted that while Caribbean tourism had been growing “we declined from ninety thousand visitors in 2008 to 18 thousand visitors last year that is unacceptable.

“If we have an authority to deal with proper marketing and getting the tourism product up and running that will be good.”

Meanwhile, discussions continue today on the Sandals Resort.

Chief Secretary of the THA Kelvin Charles who sat in on yesterday’s Cabinet meeting said the meeting involves key local players “to further discuss and move the process forward.”

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, said a negotiation team had been appointed and “we intend to begin the negotiation process with Sandal very shortly, it is moving along.”

He said “we will engage in the necessary applications for the relevant statutory approvals and consultations at the appropriate time.”

That he said will come when we have signed off on something but we have not reached that far.

Cudjoe also said there was a ten per cent increase in visitor arrivals for Carnival—46,663 people came to the country. Fifty per cent more people came from the United States and 31 per cent more came from Canada.