Woman held in Siparia double murder

A woman is being questioned by police investigating the brutal murders of a Siparia businesswoman and her daughter. The 22-year-old woman was detained by Homicide detectives on Thursday.

Almost two weeks ago, the community of DeGannes Village was rocked on Carnival Monday when the decomposing bodies of Sylvestine Gonzales-Bernard, 87, and her daughter Kathyann Bernard, 51, were found on the living room floor of their home at Gonzales Street around 7.45 pm. An autopsy confirmed the women were chopped and stabbed multiple times. They were last seen alive by neighbours four days prior to their bodies being discovered.

The mother and daughter were real estate dealers who owned a poultry depot in Siparia and several other properties in San Fernando, Barrackpore, Penal and Siparia.

Police were working on robbery as the motive, since their two-storey home was ransacked and an undisclosed sum of cash and jewelry was missing.

Investigations are continuing.