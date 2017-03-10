Woman police officer shot dead in Beetham

A 22-year-old woman police officer has been found murdered in the Beetham.

WPC Nyasha Joseph, a mother of a 4-year-old child, did not show up for work on Thursday and relatives and co-workers were unable to contact her.

Her body was discovered shot dead in the Beetham this morning.

Police have held a man whom she knew and he's currently being questioned at the Besson Street Police Station.

Joseph recently joined the Police Service and was attached to the Morvant Police Station.