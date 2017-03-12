Mound of cremated remains growing at Caroni site

The remains of bodies cremated at the Caroni site are piling up one on top the other on an embankment of the Caroni river. Arima businessman Raj Jadoo said the growing mound of cremated remains on the river embankment at the Caroni cremation site was the most disgusting thing he had ever seen in his life and was akin to an act of defilement and desecration to families.

Jadoo, also an executive member of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, said on Monday at the cremation site that he was taken aback and angry at what he saw.

The pathway leading to where the deceased remains are taken to be scattered in the river had remnants of human bones.

The drop-off distance from the walkway to the river’s waterline was approximately ten feet and a growing mound of ashes from countless cremations continues to expand. Human bones were also visible jutting from the ashes and water.

Jadoo said “I was here on Wednesday last for the cremation of my brother-in-law. Normally after a cremation when everything is burnt, the ashes and remains are collected the following day to do the obligatory prayers.

“I was appalled to know at the end of the walkway or gangway that you have to lift the wheelbarrow and throw the remains over and they’re not reaching the water.

“That is not the way as prescribed in our sacred texts the Garuda Purana governing the rites for the departed soul, which clearly states that it must be immersed in water and that is the only time it becomes a liberated soul.”

Jadoo called on the authorities, namely the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, who is responsible for maintenance of the cremation site, to look into the matter as it was not fair to have loved ones’ remains disposed of in such a manner.

He recommended that a chute be built to take the ashes directly into the water and also to extend the gangway by six feet to form a “T” shape instead of a lip jutting out into the river.

Jadoo said by doing so it will uplift the lives of many Hindus and non-Hindus who normally cremate their loved ones at the site.

TPRC chairman not aware

When the Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Paul Leacock was asked about the situation on Tuesday, he confirmed that the cremation site was the corporation’s responsibility and he was not aware of the accumulation of ashes.

Leacock said, “We take very seriously the way that we treat our deceased because that is one of the marks of a civilised society, the way we treat persons who left us.

“We know that it is a sacred site and we will have officers visit and myself also.”

He said he had been to the cremation site only twice to attend the cremation of the parents of two councillors from the last council.

Leacock said he was not familiar with the spot but will go and survey it and give feedback.

He said he will listen to the recommendations of affected family members and the corporation needed to look at a better way to dispose of the ashes.

Leacock said if they were supposed to go down the river unimpeded, he was disappointed if that was not happening and will move to correct it quickly.

ABOUT CREMATION

Cremation is an extremely important ritual for Hindus. They believe it releases an individual’s spiritual essence from its transitory physical body so it can be reborn. If it is not done or not done properly, it is thought, the soul will be disturbed and not find its way to its proper place in the afterlife and may come back and haunt living relatives.

It is customary that on the third day after cremation, the karta goes to the cremation service area and collects the ashes of the deceased.

The karta would then see that the ashes were disposed of in a significant river such as the Caroni river.