Rowley/Trump talks no comfort for Trini facing deportation

Having lived in the United States for the past 26 years, Trinidadian immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir says it is hard for him to conceive of having to rebuild his life in T&T if he gets deported from the US. But with his April check-in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) New York City office looming, Ragbir may very well have to come back to T&T very soon.

“I’m uncertain of what’s going to happen next month,” Ragbir told the Sunday Guardian on Friday during an interview. “I can make a life in Trinidad, but it’s hard to conceive living there. After being in the US for so long T&T seems kind of small. But it’s a beautiful country, we have lots to offer.”

After being released from prison in 2006, Ragbir had been actively trying to reverse an order for his deportation that stemmed from a 2001 conviction of wire fraud while working as a loan processor for a mortgage lender. Ragbir has maintained his innocence saying that he was merely just an employee following the lender’s own rules. He was since granted a stay of removal, which prevents the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out a deportation. That stay was set to expire around March 2018. His lawyers were now actively working to have that conviction overturned, Ragbir revealed.

His fight eased in 2011 when Obama-era policies saw low-level criminal offenders being allowed to stay in the country if they had already lived in the US for an extended period of time. All of that changed when US President Donald Trump adopted more aggressive policies that saw anyone convicted of any crime becoming a priority, in addition to anyone ICE deemed to be a threat to public safety.

Ragbir—director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an organization that seeks to reform US immigration laws to promote fairness, social and economic justice—narrowly escaped deportation just last week when he checked in with ICE at their NYC offices. During that meeting, however, hundreds of supporters, immigrants rights activists and politicians—including the NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito—rallied outside to support him.

‘No respite for peoplefighting the system’

“We expect the same support next month. People have booked tickets from as far away as Philadelphia to come support me. Most of the people demonstrating are in the same space (situation) as well,” Ragbir said.

The goal, according to Ragbir, was to keep families together. “I work toward helping them navigate this process with dignity to stop their deportation.” Ragbir also revealed that he was working with a Trinidadian woman whose Guyanese husband was picked up by ICE agents last week.

“Some of our attorneys had to immediately try to get my colleague released. There is no respite for people fighting the system. One person gets out, another person is taken in,” Ragbir lamented.

Regarding a recent conversation between Prime Minister Drm Keith Rowley and US President Trump, Ragbir dismissed it as something that should not give any comfort to Trinidadian immigrants living in the US.

In February, Rowley and Trump agreed to deepen ties between their two countries and pledged to continue close coordination in the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime. Rowley has since been invited to the White House in Washington, DC, for further talks.

“It doesn’t matter!” Ragbir declared. “It only makes things scarier for Trinidadian immigrants because they will assume Trinidad is going to facilitate the quick deportation of its citizens from the US.”

‘Even Trinis with green card should be concerned’

All of the uncertainty and activism has had a negative impact on Ragbir’s health. “I could barely stand up and walk yesterday. I had to lie down and take some time. It’s because I’ve been turbo-charged for the last three weeks.”

He said the New Sanctuary Coalition was actively trying to teach immigrants their rights and had targeted churches, temples, mosques and other houses of worship to reach as many people as possible. “We want to share information so people know where to come to for help,” Ragbir added. The coalition was currently planning a series of forums around NYC in the coming weeks.

“Other Trinidadians should be concerned, even the ones with green cards. They need to know how to navigate this situation (ICE raids) to avoid rights being violated. For example, people are signing waivers to have their green cards taken away and then deported.

“I don’t want to put fear in anyone. T&T is not the Middle East, but you still have to be careful with this Trump administration,” Ragbir warned.

KYLE JEREMIAH

in New York