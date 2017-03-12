Search still on for missing WPC

The search for missing WPC Nayasha Joseph continued in Sea Lots and Beetham Gardens yesterday.

Joseph, 22, did not show up for duty on Friday. She was attached to the Morvant Police Station and joined the T&T Police Service in November 2016.

She is the mother of a four year old and lived with her boyfriend at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots.

Police said Joseph was last seen by her colleagues on Thursday around 11 am.

Officers yesterday combed the two areas in east Port-of-Spain.

A press release issued by the TTPS said a male friend of Joseph was assisting police with investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 999.

Three shootings on Friday

Police officers were kept busy on Friday night as separate shooting incidents took the lives of three men in central and west Trinidad.

A Diego Martin man was pronounced dead at hospital after being shot multiple times.

At around 9.30 pm, 23-year-old Randy Alexander, whose nickname was Grimey, was at a neighbour’s house when he was shot in the head and chest.

According to police, Alexander had survived a shooting several years ago.

In Central, the usually quiet community of Edinburgh 500 was shaken just before midnight when Kareem Gomes was shot.

Witnesses said Gomes was with a friend on Jade Drive when a man started shooting at the two. Gomes was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His friend was not hurt in the incident.

Police also confirmed that Christian Mohammed, who was shot on Friday, died at hospital hours later.