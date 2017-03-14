EXPAT DIES IN PTOWN

An expatriate from the United Kingdom, died after falling into a concrete mixer at a construction site in Matilda, Princes Town yesterday.



Details surrounding the death of civil engineer John Morris, 55, of Scotland remained sketchy yesterday as police tried to piece together the last moments before his death. Investigators said around 11 am, Morris was working at the construction site when he fell into the mixer. He was rushed to the Princes Town District facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Morris worked with Lutchmeesingh’s Transport Contractors Ltd of #4 Matilda Road, Princes Town. An employee at the job site said they had no information as top how Morris died. He referred questions to Human Resource manager Rasheed Khan who was out of office. Owner of the contracting company Partap Lutchmeesingh was engaged in meetings and did not respond to messages left for him.



Sources at the company said they heard two versions of Morris's death.



" We heard that he fell into a manhole and was covered up and another person said he fell into a concrete mixer machine," the source said. Morris lived in Matilda close to the construction site. He had no family living in Trinidad. A team of officers from the Princes Town police station led by Supt Pragg visited the scene. Investigations are continuing.