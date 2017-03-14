Habitat honours top 12 supporters

Habitat for Humanity marks 20 years of building shelters, communities and hope in partnership with the people of Trinidad and Tobago today.

The social housing NGO kicked off the celebrations with the annual Hunger Banquet at the Hilton Trinidad on Sunday, where 12 “Spirit of Humanity Awards” were given to stellar supporters of Habitat’s work during the first two decades.

Monica Ramirez, the director of Housing and Human Settlements for the Latin America and Caribbean Region at Habitat International presented the awards in company with Derwin Howell, Habitat T&T’s board chairman.

Habitat homeowners Carlos Greene and Anna Harry, spoke on behalf of the 3,500-plus people who have worked with Habitat to build, renovate or repair their homes.

Habitat completed its 500th house last December.

The organisation concludes its celebrations this weekend with the Leaders Build in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce on March 19, in La Romaine. Top executives and business leaders will work together alongside Habitat homeowners to build or improve a place they can call home.

The awardees

• Clive Pantin of the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life, who introduced Habitat for Humanity International to T&T;

• Former presidents and patrons Sir Ellis Clarke and George Maxwell Richards, for their championing the cause of housing access for all;

• Ronald Harford, the chairman of Habitat’s Capital campaign, who was instrumental in Habitat achieving its goal of 500 shelters built in 20 years;

• Chanka Seeterram, the longest-serving chairman of Habitat’s Board of Directors;

• Austin Peay State University, from Tennessee USA, the most consistent International Volunteer Group;

• TECU Credit Union Cooperative Society Ltd, for broad-based financial and volunteer support;

• Coosal’s Group of Companies for $1.5m in construction materials donations;

• and Republic Bank, the National Gas Company, bpTT and Atlantic for major corporate sponsorship.