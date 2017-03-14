Single mom begs for help as broken water main floods home

Wearing tall rubber boots and with her clothes spattered with mud, single mother Destar Dythe yesterday begged the the Water and Sewerage Authority to fix a broken water main which flooded her home.

Ironically even though the ruptured main spilled hundreds of gallons of water into her house, WASA has never provided Dythe with a pipeborne water supply.

Lifting up muddy water soaked carpet from inside her plywood house, Dythe said she awoke around 1 am to hear a gushing sound.

When she stepped out of her bed, she saw water spilling into her livingroom. Checks outside revealed that water was bubbling up from an underground main outside her home. The water had already cut through the dirt, sending slush in front the house .

Debris cascaded down the property towards her neighbours' homes. Dythe said she was dishearted because she was in the process of building a proper home next door for her three children Garnet Lalla, Judah Dythe and Messiah Maraj, who attend the Picton Presbyterian School.

Saying she saved out of her public assistance grant to buy the cement, Dythe said, "Now everything is gone and I won't be able to build." She praised councillor Brian Julien saying if it wasn't for him, she would have no water. "I don't get pipeborne water from WASA but every week Brian organizes for me to get a truck borne supply," Dythe said.

Her neighbour Israel and Joyce Samaroo said this was not the first time that such an incident occurred. Israel said several months ago, the water line burst and caused his wall and toilet to cave in.

"We had to fix the wall ourselves. We never get any compensation from WASA," Israel added. He said the constant water flow will undermine the road and cause extensive damage to their properties. Joyce said following the last leak, a big hole developed on the road.

Contacted yesterday, communications manager at WASA Daniel Plenty said he will investigate and resolve the matter.