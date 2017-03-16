Toyota car serviceman Varun Ramnarace’s honesty touched the hearts of his co-workers and one customer when he found $3,000 in an envelope inside an air-conditioning vent at his Barataria workplace...
Security officer in critical condition after being shot while on duty
A security officer is fighting for his life at hospital after being shot during a botched robbery in Penal.
Rakesh Famkaran, 27, of Red Brick Trace, South Oropouche was on duty at Ramkal Roofing at Katwaroo Trace, Penal when he was shot in the middle of his forehead.
Video surveillance obtained by police shows that around 2.15 am a vehicle pulled up in front the business place.
Two gunmen came out and shot Ramkaran to his head. They took valuables and then left.
An hour later the security supervisor came and found Ramkaran unconscious in a pool of blood.
He was rushed to San Fernando General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
