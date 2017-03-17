Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott dies at 87.

Poet, playwright and Nobel Laureate Sir Derek Walcott, as died.

Walcott passed away at his home in Cap Estate, north St Lucia about 7:30 a.m. today after a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Family members confirmed his death to St Lucian journalists this morning.

Ernie Seon, a St Lucian journalist who works with the Caribbean Media Corporation, told CNC3 that Walcott had been suffering with kidney problems and had been on a dialysis machine for some time now.

He said Walcott took a turn for the worse earlier this week and that family members were preparing for his passing.

News of his death broke in the St Lucia Star and St Lucia Online just before 10 am Friday.

Walcott was a Saint Lucian poet and playwright.

He received the 1992 Nobel Prize in Literature.

He was Professor of Poetry at the University of Essex from 2010 to 2013.

His works include the Homeric epic poem Omeros (1990), which many critics view “as Walcott’s major achievement.”

He was also very instrumental in the Trinidad Theatre Workshop in Trinidad and Tobago and has produced several plays that were displayed there.

In addition to having won the Nobel, Walcott has won many literary awards over the course of his career, including an Obie Award in 1971 for his play Dream on Monkey Mountain, a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award, a Royal Society of Literature Award, the Queen’s Medal for Poetry, the inaugural OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature the 2011 T. S. Eliot Prize for his book of poetry White Egrets and the Griffin Trust For Excellence In Poetry Lifetime Recognition Award in 2015

Source: CNC3