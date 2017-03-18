Cops to go to DPP with evidence in WPC murder

Police are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard with evidence they have gathered in connection with the murder of Woman Police Constable Nyasha Joseph.

Gaspard is expected to peruse the evidence and make a determination.

The main suspect is a 39-year-old labourer who is believed to have been in a close relationship with Joseph.

Police have until tomorrow to lay any charge against the prime suspect, who has been in custody since last week Friday. His lawyers have argued a habeas corpus motion, which prevents him from being detained for an unspecified period without charge.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old-man, who surrendered to police on Wednesday night, has denied any involvement in the murder of the young police woman.

Sources also revealed yesterday that a 36-year-old Carenage woman and another Sea Lots man have also denied any involvement in the killing. Two other people who had been detained were released on Friday.

Joseph, 22, who was assigned to the Morvant Police Station, had only been working in the Police Service for four months at the time of her death. She went missing on March 9 after leaving her home at Marie Road, Morvant, reportedly to attend to police matters.

The mother of one never returned home and calls to her cellphone went unanswered.