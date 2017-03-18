Newborn baby girl thrown over wall

The T&T Police Service (TTPS) is asking for the public’s help after an El Socorro family discovered the body of a newborn baby girl in their yard yesterday morning.

Members of the TTPS is seeking help to find the baby’s mother.

Reports are that shortly after 8 am, residents living at an apartment building on El Socorro Road Extension, discovered the body of the baby, which was unclothed, laying on the grass at the back of the building.

The residents contacted the police, who later arrived at the scene along with the District Medical Officer who pronounced the baby dead.

Despite attempts to get information, residents at the house refused to speak to the media.

Police confirmed to reporters that the body was that of a newborn female, with an estimated birth time of a few hours.

They dismissed questions that someone at the house was responsible, adding that none of the residents had been recently pregnant.

Police believe the baby had been thrown over the wall sometime during the night or during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Investigators went to the Barataria Health Centre to ascertain if there were any pregnant women from the area attending clinic so that people could be interviewed.