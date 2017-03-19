Fire leaves Caroni family homeless

A family of five is seeking assistance after fire destroyed their home at La Paille Village, Caroni, on Saturday night.

Andy Resal, a vendor and part-time gardener, said he returned home with his family on Saturday night and discovered that his house had burnt to the ground. He believes the family were victims of an arson attack

Resal’s sister, Donna Boodoo, said the family is in need of assistance.

“Our mother was sick and they took her to the doctor. When he came home everything was burnt to the ground,” she said.

Resal and his wife, Crystal, have three children, including a four-month-old adopted baby

“Everything is gone. They stepped out to take our mother to the hospital because she was not feeling well,” Boodoo said.

She said Resal is in a state of shock and “can’t catch himself.”

“He will be staying by me tonight but for how long?” she asked.

Boodoo said the house did not have electricity.

Anyone willing to assist the family can contract them at 328-4993, or 320-0989.

Fire prevention officers are continuing investigations.