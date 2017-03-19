Moruga man walks against crime

A young Moruga man said he reached his tipping point over the country’s crime situation when the body of murdered WPC Nyasha Joseph was fished out of the Gulf of Paria last week.

As a result, Kesta Stoute, 26, decided to embark on an eight-hour anti-crime walk from his home town of St Mary’s Village to San Fernando on Saturday.

Ironically, about six hours before he started his walk, a young man from his community, Miguel Rodriguez, 24, was fatally shot and his brother injured during an altercation with an off-duty policeman near a bar at Indian Walk, Moruga. Stoute found out about the incident when he passed near the crime scene and a policeman told him what happened.

Stoute said the walk was not easy but the support he got via phone calls and social media, as well as number of people who came out to cheer him on, gave him the boost he needed to complete his mission.

“I was just so fed up with the way the crime situation was going, so I decided to make a change as a young person,” he said.

Stoute initially thought of staging a silent protest on the Princes Town promenade, but decided against it after being advised that he needed permission from the police.

Based on the support he received, Stoute is confident he achieved the objective of his walk.

“When I posted it on my Facebook page, a lot of people showed interest. A lot of people commented when I went live on Facebook while I was walking, with over 300 people viewing at one point.

“People kept calling me and when I got to Cowen Hamilton School there were about 25 people who wanted to join me, but they could not because I did not want the police to stop us.

“When I got to St Charles Village the councillor there came out and offered me a bottle of water, He said more young people should do what I am doing in trying to make difference,” he said.

Stoute intends to continue doing his part and is encouraging others to make a difference.

He is drafting a letter to acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams seeking permission for a silent protest.

Once he gets approval, Stoute will be extending an open invitation on Facebook to the public, particularly young people, to be part of the anti-crime protest.