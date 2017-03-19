Mother of injured teen demands answers: Beaten student among those suspended

The mother of a teenager who was beaten unconscious by a group of students from the Mayaro Secondary School wants Education Minister Anthony Garcia to explain why her daughter was made to apologise for the incident and then suspended.

Radha Ramsoomair, a mother of five, intends to pose that question to the minister when he visits the school today.

Speaking out for the first time since her 14-year-old daughter was attacked last Tuesday, Ramsoomair said she is confused and frustrated.

“When I took my daughter back to school on Wednesday the principal made her apologise to the girls and made the girls apologise to her. She was also suspended for seven days along with two of the girls,” she said.

Ramsoomair said she did not object at that time because she had not seen the video of the incident which has been circulating on social media.

“It is unfair,” she said.

She said her daughter told her the girls often made fun of her and called her names, but she never took them on. However, last Tuesday, when the girls kept provoking her daughter, she called one of them a bad name.

Ramsoomair said her daughter was sitting in her Form Two classroom when the girl, in the presence of a teacher, threatened to deal with her after school. Instead of dealing with the situation, the teacher told the girls to take whatever issues they had outside the school.

She said after school was dismissed for the day her daughter was afraid so she waited for half an hour near the guard booth in case the girls were waiting for her. However, as she walked down the hill from the school she was attacked.

“When they hit her the first time she fell, then she got up and she started to walk but there was a crowd and the girls grabbed her and started beating her. She got unconsious and when she woke up she was at the Mayaro Health Centre,” Ramsoomair said

The teen was treated and discharged. Ramsoomair said she wants the police to charge the girls involved in the attack, but on three occasions officer at the Mayaro Police Station refused to take her report.

“The first time I went—that was after she was discharged from the health centre—the police said she was not in the right frame of mind. They told me to come two days later.

“When I went then they told me to come back on Saturday, when I went on Saturday they said the girl who suppose to take the report is not there.”

Ramsoomair said her daughter is still experiencing severe headaches. The worried mother said she cannot afford to get medical attention for her daughter privately as she is unemployed and her husband is a taxi driver. She has four younger children, including a one-year-old baby.

“I just want some help with this,” she said.

The Ministry of Education said four of the students involved in the incident have been suspended. Garcia and senior ministry officials will be visiting the school at 10 am today.