Police quell protest as residents call for justice.

Police have quelled fiery protests on Nelson Street following the shooting of 35-year-old Akim Armstrong today.

Armstrong was shot around 1.30 pm today, while police was conducting an exercise in the area.

Police said Armstrong was shot during this exercise, but did not reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Residents however, said the reason a police officer shot Armstrong was personal and made claims that the officer involved had attempted to have a romantic relationship, with Armstrong's girlfriend.

"He was shot over pum pum," yelled one of the many vociferous residents.

Armstrong was shot in his chest.

On Duncan, Prince Street and Nelson Street, residents lit fires to protest Armstrong's killing.

The protest action caused gridlock traffic in several parts of East Port-of-Spain.