‘I stabbed my wife by mistake’

A police officer yesterday testified that double murder accused Anand Baboolal admitted to stabbing his common-law wife Ria Ramlochan by mistake during a struggle after she attacked him with the knife.

In cross-examination, however, Sgt Azam Hamid denied allegations that Baboolal was forced to sign the confession statements and interview notes after another policeman placed a gun to his head and threatened to kill him and his brother.

Hamid, now assigned to the Review Case Unit, was testifying in the San Fernando Third Assizes where Baboolal, also called Sean, is on trial for the murders of Ria Ramlochan, 26, and her son, 18-month-old Ishmael Timothy Ragbir.

Baboolal, 43, was arrested by Cpl Hamid and other officers on August 14, 2005, a day after the baby’s decomposing body was fished out of the Mafeking River in Mayaro and his mother’s decomposing body found in a latrine pit at their Solomon Street, Mayaro home.

The jury heard Baboolal was interviewed on August 14 and 15, 2005 but on the latter day he asked to see his father before he continued with the interview.

The following morning, however, Hamid said the accused decided to continue with the interview without speaking to his father. In that interview, recorded by Cpl Garcia, it is alleged he confessed to stabbing Ramlochan during a fight, but he claimed the baby was not at home. Hamid said Baboolal agreed to sign the interview notes after he spoke with a Justice of the Peace.

Later that day after speaking privately with JP Sankar Mahabir Singh, Hamid said Baboolal gave a written statement which was recorded by Cpl Garcia.

In the statement read to the jury, Baboolal allegedly said he went to the Ramlochan’s house between 6 pm and 7 pm on August 10, 2005 to talk to her because they had a falling out over her “cussing me and getting on.”

According to the statement, the accused stated he told her not “to get on in a hyper way” and Baboolal told him “is love is cause the quarrelling thing.”

When Baboolal sat down on the bed, according to the statement, Ramlochan came at him with a knife. According to his statement, Baboolal tried to take the knife from her, they scrambled and fell on the bed, but she was holding on to the knife tightly.

Baboolal, allegedly said, he got the knife from her and she got stabbed by mistake. In the statement, he reportedly said when he saw the blood, he got frightened and “black out.”

He allegedly told police the next thing he remembered was getting up at his brother’s home.

Baboolal, according to the statement, remembered baby Ishmael being on the bed.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Rekha Ramjit, Hamid denied he gave Baboolal a tablet and soft drink because he complained about a headache. He also denied that he and Garcia woke Baboolal from his sleep to take him to the room where the interview took place.

Hamid also denied that Garcia threatened to kill the prisoner and his brother if he did not say what happened.

Hamid also denied that Garcia allegedly pointed a gun to Baboolal’s head and again threatened to kill him when he refused to sign the interview notes and the statement.

Further Hamid denied that Baboolal was “so drowsy” that they had to hold his hand and guide him where to sign the documents. However, the JP in a statement read to the jury, said he met with the accused privately and the accused told him he was not beaten or forced to give the police a written statement.

The trial continues today before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor.