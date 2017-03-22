Chaguanas mother missing

Chaguanas mother of one Sharlene Somai told relatives she was leaving home to buy a phonecard on Tuesday evening at a nearby parlor but she has not been seen since.

Somai, 23 of Petersfield Road, Chaguanas left her home around 7.30pm and her brother Christopher,22 says her family is now frantic to find her.

She was last seen wearing flower-pattered shorts, a brown strap top and brown slippers.

Christopher said his sister- the mother of a four-year-old boy- would never leave her son.

"She is accustomed going to the parlor for phonecards because it is about one minute walk from our house," he said. "When we noticed a little later in the evening that she had not come back, we started calling her cellphone non-stop but she never picked up."

"She would not leave her son and it is not like her to stay out overnight as she was supposed to go and open her food business for 4 o'clock this morning in the Bamboo."

Around 3am on Wednesday, another of Somai's brothers discovered her cellphone on the porch of the family home. Her car is still parked in the garage.