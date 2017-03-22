Enough housing for law students

President of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Industry and Commerce Shiva Roopnarine says there is ample housing accommodation for the 400 plus pupils who are expected to study at the University of the West Indies South Campus from January.

His comments came after UWI students staged a protest at the Teaching and Learning Complex, St Augustine demanding consultation before the implementation of the proposed move to the South Campus.

Addressing concerns about security and housing, Roopnarine said although some crimes have occurred in the district within the recent past, the area was relatively safe.

“The reality is that criminal activity in the south western division statistically is considered to be the best in the country so I do not think that the UWI should have additional security. They already have a fair complement of security so the usual amount is fine,” Roopnarine said.

However, he also called on UWI principal Professor Brian Copeland to meet with the business community to discuss pending concerns.

“The UWI South Campus is and continues to be the pride and joy of the people of the southland creating many investment opportunities in and around the campus. Businesses not only from Penal/Debe but also national franchises have invested hoping that the campus would have already been open,” Roopnarine said.

He also said that entrepreneurs have taken loans and developed lands and apartments in anticipation of the opening of the campus.

“At a time where the economy is stagnant, many investors are grateful for the imminent opening of the campus,” Roopnarine said.

Saying the UWI should have been more open by consulting with the business community, Roopnarine said students can be assured that their housing needs will be met.

“It is the belief of the chamber that Penal/Debe and by extension San Fernando will be able to accommodate the housing needs of the campus. The UWI should say how many students will be enrolled who will be seeking accommodation,” he said.

Saying he was pleased with the proposed date for classes to begin, Roopnarine said it will only take 25 minutes to get to the south campus from Chaguanas.

​NEVER OUR INTENTION TO RELOCATE ENTIRE FACULTY—KARIM

Meanwhile, former Minister of Tertiary Education Fazal Karim said it was never the intention of the People’s Partnership government to relocate the law faculty to Penal/Debe. Rather, he said, the government wanted to expand tertiary education by maintaining a law faculty in St Augustine and in the Penal/Debe campus.

“We provided $500 million for that campus and after 20 months, the campus still has not opened. Our intention was to expand access to higher education and not close down St Augustine law faculty,” Karim said.

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy said even though the highway project has stalled, the Penal/Debe campus is still easily accessible through the M2 Ring Road.

“The good thing is the campus is easily accessible from the east, west, north and south so students will not face traffic congestion,” Sammy said.

He said the opening of the campus presented an excellent opportunity for business.

“Let us not forget there is a nearby housing development and people will respond magnificently if there is a need for housing,” Sammy said.