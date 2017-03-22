Police officer 'stabbed at UK Parliament'

The BBC has reported that a police officer has been stabbed in the Houses of Parliament in central London.

According to reports from the BBC Commons Leader David Lidington said the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident.

Staff inside Parliament were told to stay inside their offices.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said police told her someone had been shot and MPs said they heard "three or four gunshots".

Tom Peck, political editor for the Independent, tweeted: "There was a loud bang. Screams. Commotion. Then the sound of gunshots. Armed police everywhere."Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was "OK".

Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.

Transport for London said Westminster underground station has been shut at the police's request.

Source: BBC