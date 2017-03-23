La Romaine contractor found dead at home

Police are investigating the murder of a 56-year-old San Fernando contractor who was found dead at her home on Thursday.

Around 10 am, Petra Manwarring of Southern Main Road, La Romaine was found on the floor of her kitchen with blood covering her face.

Police said Manwarring's sister, Mary decided to check in when calls to her phone went unanswered.

She told police that she had a key to the house so she opened the door and found Manwarring dead.

Police detained two relatives for questioning.

Police officers said although the murder may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, they could not say what the argument was about.

Manwarring was a retiree of the National Insurance Board and owned a contracting firm.