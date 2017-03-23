Missing woman's nude body found in cane field

The body of missing Chaguanas mother of one, Sharlene Somai has been found. Somai, 23 went missing on Tuesday evening around 7.30pm when she left home to purchase a phone card at a nearby parlor.

Her brother, Christopher, confirmed that her nude body was found in a cane field during a brief interview with the T&T Guardian a short while ago. Christopher said Sharlene’s body was found about 20 minutes away from their family’s Petersfield, Chaguanas home.

He said a male relative is assisting police with their enquiries at this time. Christopher said Sharlene’s four-year-old son Tyler has not yet been told of his mother’s death and was said to be in preschool when body was found.

More on this story as it develops.