Autopsy says Sharlene was strangled

Relatives of murdered woman Sharlene Somai, 23, was sadly disappointed yesterday when they realised that they could not bury her in a wedding dress and have her make up professionally done as her body was badly decomposed and her face in a disfigured state.

According to an autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday death was due to strangulation. Her body also bore marks of violence.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Somai’s aunt, Wendy Singh said they weren’t allowed to view the body at the FSC and added that many of their questions went unanswered.

“We don’t know why they kept us far from her body and we also don’t know why they did not tell us all what happened to her. We even asked her why she was found with no under clothes on and asked if she was assaulted and they told us no but we feel otherwise and that they don’t want it to get out there in the media so they didn’t make it official,” Singh said.

“This is very hard for us especially my sister, who is her mother. Imagine as a single parent she worked hard to raise her five children and now the mother cannot even see her daughter’s body in an ok state at least. Her eyes are opted out of her head and her tongue is swollen as though someone chewing a gum is blowing a bubble. This just isn’t right and it is very difficult for us,” she added.

Singh said Somai’s common-law-husband, Suraj Toolsie, 35, who police detained for questioning after her body was found at the overgrown Estate Management and Business Development’s housing development in Petersfield on Thursday, was released at about 8 pm that same night.

Asked how he was doing, Singh said he was very distraught and was having much difficulties in coping what was being said about him pertaining to Somai’s murder, how he may have had something to do with her death. Somai and Toolsie were together as a couple for the past nine years.

“All he want back is his wife. He can’t handle what they saying about him. He saw his wife’s body and he kept saying that that is not her although we know that that is her. He is in a very sad state and in a mess, just like all of us,” Singh said.

Singh said that it is believed that all Somai’s expensive gold jewelry, including gold bracelets were taken from her by whoever killed her and dumped her body, “all the husband got back was one or two rings. They took her expensive jewelry.”

Somai, the mother of a four-year-old boy, went missing on Tuesday night. It is believed that when she left her home at 7.30 pm to go to a nearby parlor she was snatched from inside the compound. Her cellphone was found the following morning in the verandah.

Three weeks ago Somai opened a food establishment in Bamboo close to the Grand Bazaar Mall.