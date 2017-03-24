You are here

Decomposing body found in Gran Couva

Friday, March 24, 2017

Police are on the scene in Gran Couva, where T&TEC workers stumbled across the decomposing body of a man this morning.

The workers were at the San Salvador Estate when they came across the body and immediately alerted police officers.

The abandoned estate is located off the Tortuga Road in Gran Couva.

Police believe the body had been there for the past five days.

 

