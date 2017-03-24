Police investigators believe they have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Waterloo Secondary School student Jesse Beephan, but yesterday declined to disclose the details...
Decomposing body found in Gran Couva
Published:
Friday, March 24, 2017
Police are on the scene in Gran Couva, where T&TEC workers stumbled across the decomposing body of a man this morning.
The workers were at the San Salvador Estate when they came across the body and immediately alerted police officers.
The abandoned estate is located off the Tortuga Road in Gran Couva.
Police believe the body had been there for the past five days.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online