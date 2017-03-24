Decomposing body found in Gran Couva

Workers of the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) made a shocking discovery yesterday morning when they found a decomposing body of a man at an abandoned cocoa estate in Gran Couva.

According to a police report, at about 11 am the workers were clearing high tension electricity wires in the area of overgrown tree branches and vines when they saw the body of a man lying face down in the bushes.

The body was clad in a pair of three-quarter camouflage pants, a black long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt and a pair of brown Timberland boots.

Up to press time the body remained unidentified.

A party of officers responded to the scene including Insp Ravi Bhagwandeen, Cpl Cumberbatch, PC Ramoutar and Sgt John of the Gran Couva Police Station.

The body was viewed by the District Medical Officer who estimated that the body may have been there for about five to seven days.

Investigating officers believe that the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the estate, which is located adjacent to the San Salvador Estate.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday at the scene, villager Keith De Leon said it is real strange to hear news like this in the area and believes that the area will now get a bad name, “I born and grow here over 50 years and here is all about lime not news like this. Maybe a little thieving but not this, where people kill someone and dump their body. This is very shocking. It is a lonely place up here too.”

Investigations are continuing. RD