Garcia: Case not school related

The murder of schoolboy Jesse Beephan is not “school related”, Education Minister Anthony Garcia assured yesterday.

The Form Four student was reported missing by his mother Sharon Bickaroo on Monday, after she could not find him after school. His body was later found lying in a drain at the back of the school on Wednesday. An autopsy performed late Wednesday revealed he was bludgeoned to death.

Addressing the media following a tour of the new Arima Hospital yesterday, Garcia said he and other officers from the Ministry of Education had been “besieged” by calls from members of the public demanding action in the matter. He also roundly criticised social media users for the continuous spread of erroneous information.

While they continue to await the findings of the police investigation, Garcia said, “The information we have is that it is not school related. We understand the police are conducting their investigations and we await the findings of the police before we make a determination.”

Pressed to say if this was an isolated incident in which school violence may have escalated, Garcia repeated, “It has nothing to do with school violence. The police are doing their investigations and I don’t want, by any statement that I might make, to compromise those investigations. The most I can say at this point that has come to us from the school authorities is that it is not related to any incident that took place in the school. That is the information we have.”

Labelling as “totally false” social media claims that Beephan’s organs had been removed, Garcia said, “I have spoken with the parents and that is totally false.”

Confirming he would attend Beephan’s funeral this morning, Garcia said he had been asked by the father to address the gathering.

He said counselling sessions began with students and teachers at the school yesterday and are expected to continue next week by the Student Support Services Division.