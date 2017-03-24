Greater crime to take the life of cop

A murder is just a murder, but the murder of a police officer is a greater crime than any other.

So said Bishop Dr David Ibeleme yesterday, as he gave the sermon at the funeral service of WPC Nyasha Joseph at the Daybreak Assembly, Coconut Drive, Morvant.

Ibeleme said policing was personal to him, as his grandfather was the first black man in his home town to become a police officer and he worked as a police medical officer for many years.

A medical doctor by profession, Ibeleme said people who are afraid to speak out against criminals but do so against police are only fooling themselves, as the criminals care for no-one if they are willing to murder police, who are the “zenith, the drive to deal with crime”.

Ibeleme said: “As far as I am concerned, it is a greater crime to take the life of a police officer than any other citizen in any particular country. And that is the way it is for me. It is a serious thing for me. We do not treat the death of a police officer like any other murder, we do not. It is a completely different ball game. When people start taking the lives of police officers, then all of us are in trouble.”

He chastised those who speak out against police brutality but remain mum when criminals do wrong.

“If they can kill police, forget that nonsense about the fact that I am trying to be preserving yourself. Your days of preserving yourself are over when they start to kill police. So you better speak up now, all this nonsense about being afraid to talk and you ‘fraid to dead’, this is not the time for that,” Ibeleme said to thunderous applause.

Also speaking at the funeral was acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, who pledged $1,000 of his own money to a special fund set up for Joseph’s daughter Skylar Browne.

Williams said officers will be receiving backpay this month end and joked now was a good time to approach the officers to add to the fund.

He said the fund, a brainchild of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, will also receive $25,000 from the police’s award fund. Admitting he was going against protocol by speaking at the funeral, Williams said the death of Joseph touched the nation and region, as he received condolences from other commissioners in the region.

“The police service needs to thank the general public for cooperating with us as we pursued the investigation. Clearly, the entire society rallied around the organisation so we could reach to the point of solving that crime in the shortest period of time,” Williams said.

“Finding her body at sea truly showed some form of divine intervention. When a trawling vessel can go out and locate the body at the point it was located and closure is never brought to a family unless you have a physical body to recognise at the end of the day.”

Joseph, who was given a full military send off, had colleagues from not only the police service but Coast Guard, Regiment and Prison Service in attendance. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon along with Chief of Defence Staff Brig General Rodney Smart were some of the dignitaries there.

Joseph was reported missing on March 9 and her body was found on March 15 by two shrimp fishermen in the Gulf of Paria at the mouth of the Caroni River. Her autopsy was deemed inconclusive, but there were marks of violence on her face and neck. Joseph will be buried later this week.

On Monday, her ex-boyfriend and father to her daughter, Kenneth “Miller” Browne, appeared in court along with his ex-wife Melissa Browne charged with the murder of Joseph. Kenneth face an additional charge of illegally disposing Joseph’s body.