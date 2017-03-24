Imbert: Property tax notices out in two weeks

Notice of assessment of properties for collection of the Property Tax will be posted or hand-delivered to owners and occupiers within the next week or two.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced this at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing.

The issuing of notice of assessments will be the first step towards collection of the property tax which was announced in the Government’s first (2016) Budget.

It was not collected that year, but was re-stated in the 2017 budget for collection starting this year.

The tax will be based on three percent of the annual rental value of a property, Government had said.

Imbert stressed it is not based on a property’s sale price value.

He added: “ I’ve seen numerous occasions where errors are being made where people have taken the capital value of a property - maybe $1 million—and multiplied it by the three per cent and arrived at a property tax figure. That’s wrong and is scaring people.”

“The property tax is based on the rental value so that after the annual rentable value is determined based on the formula and reasonableness, the three percent is applied to the rental value,”

For example, Imbert said a property renting for $5,000 monthly will have an annual rentable value of $60,000. According to the law, that figure is reduced by ten per cent—to $54,000—and multiplied by the three per cent.

“So that property tax is a little over $1,500 a year—not a month—and that works out to be about $120 to $130 a month for a typical property,”

There will be a process to challenge or appeal assessments if people are not satisfied with theirs, Imbert added.

A communication exercise will be launched to explain the process and give typical property values to the public, he said.

Government is also hiring 248 people for the Finance Ministry’s Valuation Division to do field assessments and supervise implementation of the tax.

So far, about 2,000 applications for the 248 posts have been received, Imbert added, noting the process would create jobs.

Government projects within 12 months, every property will be on the rolls.

Also, following Government’s drawdown of US$251million from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) this week, Imbert said the Government was moving forward with separating the HSF into two components .

This involves one for saving and one for use in the event of petroleum revenue shortfalls.

He said the reform was discussed at a 2016 forum with stakeholders and “ This has been discussed for many, many years and we’re moving forward with the separation proposal,”

Government is receiving advice from consultants on law to reform and separate the Fund.

“The Heritage component will not be touched for withdrawals unless very special criteria is satisfied. The Stabilisation component would be used in the way it’s being used now - to assist where there’s revenue shortfall,”

The consultants involve the International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts who supervised initiation of the HSF in 2007. Imbert said they’re in the final stages of advice.

He said the Heritage component dedicated only to savings, will provide a buffer for future generations. The Stabilisation component will allow drawdowns to be made if petroleum revenues fall short.

Imbert said deposits will be made into the Heritage component as new income arrive.

He said the new rules will have to be based on reality, “If you’re having a deficit, you must be able to withdraw,”

The HSF currently had US$5.447 billion, Imbert said.