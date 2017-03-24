Man files court matter after "beloved" cow taken from home

A Guapo man, who accused police of dragging their feet on a report that his pet cow was stolen, has taken matters into his own hands and filed a private criminal charge seeking to get justice.

Percyval James, 59, turned to the T&T Guardian for help a week ago claiming two men came onto his property and were bundling his black and white cow named Girly into a car on December 7, 2016.

When police arrived on the scene, James said the officers told him they would let the men leave with the animal until their investigation was completed.

He made a plea then for police to take his plight seriously as he said Girly is more than an animal to him, and considered her as a member of his family.

James produced a receipt showing he had purchased Girly in 2013 from a farmer in Penal for $3,000.

He also produced several photos showing Girly among his other pet cows at his Parrylands Village, Guapo home.

After his story was highlighted, attorney Analee Girwar reached out to James and advised him to file a private indictable matter in the Point Fortin Magistrates Court against the man whom he accused of being in possession of the animal.

The case has been set for hearing on May 31, and James says he hopes Girly will be returned to him when the magistrate hears his story.

ASP Harry of the Point Fortin Police Station yesterday confirmed that he was aware of the situation but said it was being handled by officers of the Guapo Police Station.

He said the investigation is ongoing as the officers have not been able to gather evidence to close the case.

When the T&T Guardian contacted the Guapo Police Station, an officer said no senior officers were available to speak.

Under Section 14A of the Summary Offences Act which states: “Any person who steals any livestock is liable—(a) on first conviction, to a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $25,000 and to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than five years; and (b) on a subsequent conviction, to a fine of not less than $5,000 and not more than $30,000 and to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and not more than seven years.”