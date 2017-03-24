New film board to review out-dated laws

The Board of Film Censors will be charged with reviewing the outdated Cinematograph Act of 1936 and making recommendations for new legislation, which reflects today’s evolved film industry.

This according to Minister of Public Administration and Communications, Maxie Cuffie who presented the board members with their instruments of appointment on Wednesday.

Ingrid Jahra was appointed to chair the board. She anticipates a heavy workload which will include screening film content and to ensure the local industry is in sync with the modern environment in which it operates.

Cuffie said the Board was not about “banning films”, but developing a framework for the review of legislation which governs a rapidly changing industry, as well as to “ensure that film content is shown to appropriate audiences.”

With the wide expansion of film content to television, Internet, video and video games, one of the first mandates before the Board is to make recommendations for changes to the Act.

The Board comprises stakeholders across various sectors, including the local film industry and the legal fraternity.

The Board will also be charged with developing a framework to encourage investment in film and video entertainment and provide protection to minors in respect of video entertainment.